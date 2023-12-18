Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz paid tribute on 52nd martyrdom anniversary

Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz paid tribute on 52nd martyrdom anniversary

He embraced martyrdom on December 18, 1971

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Army, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and services chiefs paid tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed, recipient to Nishan-e-Haider, on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.

During the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz exhibited extraordinary bravery, silencing enemy guns without fear.

Despite injuries, he leapt forward and successfully subdued an Indian machine gunner, ultimately eliminating the threat.

“The courageous actions of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed on the battlefield is an example to be emulated by all defenders of the motherland,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that these shining stars of Pakistan who laid down their lives for the security of the country undoubtedly deserve honour and respect.

"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the statement concluded.

