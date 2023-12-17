Former PTI chief should apologise for May 9 events: Sana

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 21:03:42 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah asked the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to apologise for his actions that triggered the May 9 events.

Sana was addressing an event organised by Christian community in PP-108 in connection with election campaign. He said that his party had won the previous elections with the support of the Christians in this constituency. He vowed to fix the problems faced by the local residents after coming into the power.

He counted the feats of PML-N government in 2017. He said that the country was progressing under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a conspiracy was hatched in 2017 that led to the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

"Now they {PTI leaders} are saying that we're not getting a level playing field. They are saying cases are being filed against them. They wanted to do politics but their leader pushed them to the sidelines. They have crossed the red line on May 9," said the PML-N leader.

"It is not their right to attack the GHQ. The statues of the martyrs were thrown down. On May 9, the biggest defence office was attacked. Those who do such things will face consequences," said Sana.

At the end, Sana said that he would talk to the caretaker chief minister for release of outstanding dues of Christian employees.