Siraj rules out any electoral alliance with PML-N, PPP

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 21:30:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Jamaat-e-Islami will not form an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or the Pakistan Peoples Party in the upcoming elections, JI chief Sirajul Haq announced on Sunday.

In a statement released here, Siraj added that the Jamaat-e-Islami would contest the elections on the manifesto of peace, progress and prosperity, aiming to end the culture of governors’ houses and commissioners’ houses built on vast areas spanning 8 kanals.

The JI chief stated that his party would convey the message of real change to the people and would not compromise on the public mandate in the impending elections.

Siraj stressed that his party would rectify financial management and fund utilisation, implement emergency measures in the education and health sectors, as well as establish rehabilitation training centres for the poor.

The JI chief ruled out any alliance with the PPP and the PML-N, blaming the two political groups for ruining the country.

According to Sirajul Haq, the JI has issued tickets to more than 50 percent of the party’s election candidates.

He said if transparent elections were not ensured, the JI would not accept the results.

Siraj emphasised the need for a neutral judiciary, establishment and an impartial Election Commission for holding transparent elections.

He said if a level-playing field was not provided to all political parties, the future government would not be functional.

