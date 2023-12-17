Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP
Pakistan
Former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Religious scholar and former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday.
He announced the decision after meeting former president Asif Ali Zardai. Senior PPP leadership including Nayyar Bukhari, Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on the occasion.
Zardari greeted the former federal minister and the others who joined the party.