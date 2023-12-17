Media exhorted to report objectively on CPEC, counter misinformation

Pakistan Pakistan Media exhorted to report objectively on CPEC, counter misinformation

Media exhorted to report objectively on CPEC, counter misinformation

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 18:56:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Speakers at a training workshop on Sunday stressed the need for Pakistani media to engage in objective and factual reporting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and counter negative propaganda against this transformative project.

These remarks were made during a three-day training workshop organised by the Centre for Democracy and Climate Studies (CDCS) for journalists from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speakers highlighted the pivotal role journalists play as a source of information for the public, emphasising that their impartial reporting could convey authentic information about the CPEC to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the event, Bao Zhong, the counsellor of the Political and Media Section at the Embassy of China in Pakistan stated that the Pakistani media played a vital role in promoting the CPEC. She stressed the importance of creating a positive image of China-Pakistan bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, benefitting both nations.

Zhong acknowledged the existence of fake news and negative propaganda against the CPEC in some sections of the media and urged the journalist fraternity to counteract these issues.

She assured that the Chinese embassy was open to answering queries about the CPEC and providing information on any project initiated by the embassy.

Expressing deep affection for Pakistani friends, Zhong, with over six years of service in the country, emphasised the robust foundation of the China-Pakistan relationship, attributing it to profound political trust, particularly exemplified by the CPEC.

She expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and encouraged the media and citizens to contribute valuable insights for the continued success of China-Pakistan relations.

Zhong called for joint efforts to deepen and strengthen cooperation, urging the passing on of this relationship from generation to generation. She stressed collaborative endeavours at both government and private sector levels, encouraging increased business-to-business (B2B) cooperation.

Zhong also highlighted the significance of encouraging Pakistani youth to study in China and contribute to their homeland.

Underlining the initial focus on infrastructure and energy, the Chinese diplomat stressed the importance of empowering Pakistan through energy projects, subsequently moving towards broader industrial cooperation.

Zhong said that China saw the world as a big family and presented the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a tangible effort towards building a global community of shared future, despite challenges such as the impact of COVID-19.

She expressed confidence in China's progress under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China.

Echoing similar views, Naghmana Hashmi, the former ambassador of Pakistan to China, stressed the importance of impartial reporting by the media on the CPEC.

She highlighted the significance of CPEC for Pakistan, emphasising its contributions to energy and infrastructure development, with the second phase focusing on poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, agriculture and industrial development.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the former vice-chancellor of the Sargodha University, underscored the media's significant role in shaping public opinion about the CPEC. He praised the Pakistani media's contribution to the development of the CPEC and suggested that higher education institutions could play a major role in bridging the language and cultural gaps between the two countries.

Prominent journalists and analysts, including Javed Iqbal, Rasheed Safi, Aoun Sahi, Sherish Qureshi and Muhammad Imran also attended the three-day training workshop.