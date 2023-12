Bilawal leads crucial session focused on PPP manifesto, mass contact drive

Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 20:50:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A crucial meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was convened at Bilawal House on Friday.

According to details, the meeting centered on PPP's manifesto for the upcoming general elections and its mass contact drive.

The meeting also assessed important matters, including the country’s overall political situation.

Prominent figures in attendance included PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, former information minister Sherry Rehman, party’s spokespersons Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi, Nisar Khuhro, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Manzoor Wassan, Hassan Murtaza, Rozi Khan Kakar, Nasir Shah, Sagheer Qureshi, Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mir Sanaullah Zehri, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sherjeel Memon, and Mukesh Chawla.