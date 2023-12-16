Parvez Elahi demands level-playing field for PTI candidates

Pakistan Pakistan Parvez Elahi demands level-playing field for PTI candidates

Parvez Elahi demands level-playing field for PTI candidates

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 19:12:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Demanding an end to mass arrests of PTI leaders and workers, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi on Saturday said candidates of the PTI should be provided a level-playing field for the upcoming general elections.

Parvez Elahi, who is currently behind the bars in Adiala Jail, made these remarks during a meeting with his lawyers Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan and Chaudhry Shamshad Malhi.

According to sources, Elahi’s meeting with his lawyers centered on legal matters and PTI’s electoral strategy.

Commenting on Supreme Court’s judgement on the appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Parvez Elahi, who is also the PTI’s Punjab chapter president, observed that all conspiracies aimed to delay the general elections had died down following the apex court’s decision.

The former CM asserted that his party wanted fair and timely elections in the country, and reiterated that the campaign launched against PTI leaders and workers should come to an end.

Parvez Elahi also said that he had formulated a legal strategy to contest for national and provincial assemblies’ seats in the impending elections.