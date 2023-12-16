Kakar, Shehbaz pay tribute to APS martyrs on 9th anniversary

Sympathies of nation are with the parents whose children made a great sacrifice, says PM

Sat, 16 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the tragic incident of Army Public School Peshawar has strengthened the determination of our nation against terrorism.

In his message on the 9th anniversary of the APS tragedy, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that nine years ago, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to undermine the morale of this nation in the war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that the sympathies of the entire nation are with the parents whose children made a great sacrifice in this tragedy.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that Principal Army Public School Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood in front of terrorists like a rock wall to protect their students.

He said that the coward terrorists can never defeat this nation where fearless people like Shaheed Tahira Qazi and Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan do not even care about their lives to save others.

The Prime Minister said the nation has won the war on terror and foiled all the tactics of the enemy to spread mischief and chaos in the country.

He said the Pakistani nation stands by its security forces until all the miscreants are brought to justice.

The Prime Minister said the nation pays tribute to all the personnel of the security forces, including the police, rangers and Pak Army, who hunted down the terrorists from their hideouts and brought them to their end after this tragedy.

Shehbaz pays tribute to martyrs

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif gave rich tribute to the martyrs of APS tragedy.

“We cannot forget the day of December 16, 2014 when our innocent children were targeted in terrorism,” Sharif said.

He added that the entire nation got united against terrorism on this day nine years ago.

A decisive war against terrorism was started under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif nine years ago and then the terrorists were eliminated through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad, he said.

He also lauded the security forces of the country for sacrificing their lives while defending the motherland.