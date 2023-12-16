Nation to rejuvenate commitment to fight terrorism amid remembering APS carnage martyrs

ISLAMABAD (APP): The nation, valiantly fighting over two decades-long war on terror, will rejuvenate its resolve and commitment to fight terrorism while remembering the Army Public School (APS) carnage martyrs on its ninth anniversary who were brutally martyred by terrorists on December 16, 2014.

The Armed Forces of the country are rendering indelible sacrifices while protecting the motherland against the country’s enemies’ hostile designs and combating terrorism from the front.

In a cold terrorist attack on December 16, 2014, the militants penetrated the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and martyred over 140 students and teachers.

The day termed Pakistan’s 9/11 serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s enduring dedication to countering the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of its people.

The heartless incident left the entire nation in deep sorrow and grief, whereas the civil and military leadership united to chalk out the country’s first-ever National Action Plan, the most comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism in all its shapes, which followed major operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorists for their elimination.

Pakistan is the worst victim of terrorism amidst the global surge in the spread of terrorism. The country has sacrificed over 70,000 lives and suffered economic losses of over $150 billion and remains resolute in getting rid of the scourge.

An objective review of the biggest terrorist incidents revealed that Pakistan’s major cities had faced different waves of terrorism, but Peshawar suffered the most and the APS attack was the worst.

Pakistan has been repeatedly flagging Indian involvement in state-sponsored terrorism on its soil, and a dossier was sent to the UN, European nation ambassadors and envoys of friendly countries to expose Indian clandestine designs financing terror groups in destabilizing the country. The dossier by Pakistan contained very specific information such as bank accounts and Indian nationals involved. It also included the locations of training camps for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch miscreants, and other groups.

According to a security analyst, recently Indian intelligence agency RAW spent $1 million for the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other militant groups to carry out terrorism in Pakistan.

The analyst said that India had also been funnelling money to Baloch separatists and activists through think tanks in Afghanistan and other means.

The Government of Pakistan has also repeatedly exposed India for its involvement in terror attacks aimed at disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which the RAW is also investing very heavily in different militant groups.

The mastermind of the APS attack was Mullah Fazal Ullah while the other collaborators including Gul Zaman Orakzai, Omar Narai and Muhammad Khurasani were in touch with RAW and NDS handlers in Afghanistan.

On the APS attack anniversary, the nation including the leadership and civil society will pay tribute to the martyred kids and teachers, and their families for their sacrifices.

The day also serves to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against terrorism with a renewed call for the Interim Afghan Government to act against terrorist outfits like TTP and put an end to the use of their soil against Pakistan.

