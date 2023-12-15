Ensuring transparency in electoral process ECP's responsibility, says Babar Awan

Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 23:40:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Friday voiced concern that if favourite district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) are appointed, the public may not accept the election results.

“Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) still has time,” Awan stressed during a Dunya News programme titled “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath”.

Awan noted that the ECP received substantial funding to conduct fair elections, underscoring that it was the Commission's responsibility to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Awan said that the PTI had left two governments for new elections, but the PML-N halted the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted the significance of the decision handed down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Awan recalled that the elections in 1985 and 1988 were conducted by the civil bureaucracy of that time, after which the judiciary took charge of elections, leading to the restoration of constitutional governance.

He asserted that the PTI wanted transparency in the upcoming general elections.

Awan emphasised that elections should not be a mere 'selection,' pointing out that the constitution mandated ensuring transparent elections.