Israel's relentless attacks convulse Gaza as US stresses civilians' protection

In run-up to polls, Zardari to embark on Turbat visit on Dec 18

In run-up to polls, Zardari to embark on Turbat visit on Dec 18

In run-up to polls, Zardari to embark on Turbat visit on Dec 18

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former president Asif Ali Zardari will address a PPP workers convention in Turbat on Dec 18, Monday.

According to sources in the PPP, Zardari will reach Turbat on Dec 18 from Karachi and will address a PPP workers convention at the Football Stadium.

During Zardari’s visit to Turbat, prominent political personalities are expected to join the PPP.

It is likely that a meeting takes place between Zardari and party candidates from South Punjab during next week.

