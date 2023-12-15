In run-up to polls, Zardari to embark on Turbat visit on Dec 18

Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 23:07:52 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former president Asif Ali Zardari will address a PPP workers convention in Turbat on Dec 18, Monday.

According to sources in the PPP, Zardari will reach Turbat on Dec 18 from Karachi and will address a PPP workers convention at the Football Stadium.

During Zardari’s visit to Turbat, prominent political personalities are expected to join the PPP.

It is likely that a meeting takes place between Zardari and party candidates from South Punjab during next week.