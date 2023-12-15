PPP won't tolerate delay in elections, says Kundi

Pakistan Pakistan PPP won't tolerate delay in elections, says Kundi

PPP won’t tolerate delay in elections, says Kundi

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 22:57:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Faisal Karim Kundi, the information secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party, stated on Friday that he is unable to understand why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz want to avoid elections.

Addressing a press conference alongside Palwasha Abbasi, Kundi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should fulfill its responsibility of issuing the election schedule.

Kundi stated that the PPP would not tolerate any delay in the next general elections. He added that if offices could open at midnight, then the schedule could also be issued. "The ECP should not wait for the Supreme Court."

The PPP leader appealed to all political groups to let the people choose their representatives in the next elections.

Kundi noted that first, in the Swat region, military personnel were martyred, and now police personnel in Tank area sacrificed their lives for the country.

He demanded that those responsible for these deaths be brought to justice, as well as those who brought the military-minded people into power in the past be questioned.

Kundi also affirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, mentioning that during the former PPP government's tenure, an operation was carried out in Swat.

He said that the PPP would be the first to stand up for the security of Pakistan.

