PTI founder's two-day physical remand approved in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder's two-day physical remand approved in Toshakhana case

Former PTI chairman’s physical remand approved in Toshakhana case

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 17:43:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Accountability Court has given approval of two-day physical remand of former PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir held the hearing in the Toshakhana reference in Adiala Jail.

National Accountability Court (NAB) deputy prosecutor general and investigation team appeared before the court and requested seven-day physical remand of PTI's ex-chairman.

Read more : Toshakhana case: Former PTI chairman's pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

However, ex-PTI chief's lawyer opposed the physical remand. The court approved the two-day remand.