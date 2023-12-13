Toshakhana case: Former PTI chairman's pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

Pakistan Pakistan Toshakhana case: Former PTI chairman's pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

Toshakhana case: Former PTI chairman’s pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 21:15:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court in Islamabad has dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of the former PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

The proceedings on Wednesday were conducted by Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir.

The same judge considered the former PTI chairman's plea for post-arrest bail in the 190 million pound scandal.

The court also took up the pre-arrest bail petitions of Bushra Bibi in both the Toshakhana case and the 190 million pound scam.

Latif Khosa, the counsel for the former PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi, appeared before the court. The prosecution team included NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi and investigation officers.

During the proceedings, the NAB team requested the court to dismiss the bail plea filed by the PTI founder.

Following the completion of arguments from both the defence and prosecution lawyers, the court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi until Dec 20.

The court, which had reserved its verdict during the last hearing, ultimately dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of the PTI founder in the Toshakhana case.

According to NAB prosecutor Abbasi, the arrest orders for the former PTI chairman will be implemented, and the anti-corruption watchdog will seek the accused person’s remand on Dec 14, Thursday.