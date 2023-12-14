Hearing order issued in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference

Hearing order issued in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a written order in hearing of presidential reference of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's judicial murder.

In its written order, the apex court said the request of PPP chairman Bilalwal Bhutto for the appointment of judicial assitance had been approved.

Khalid Javed Khan, Salahudin Ahmed and Zahid Ibrahim were appointed judicial officers.

Yasir Qureshi and Reema Umar were appointed judicial assistants.

The judicial assistants are appointed to attend to constitutional and legal matters.



