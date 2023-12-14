President promulgates Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023

Pakistan Pakistan President promulgates Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023

President promulgates Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 16:29:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, the President’s House said Thursday.

The amendment has been made in Articles 28 to 33 of the earlier Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000.

The purpose of the Ordinance is to end unnecessary delay in matters related to privatisation, resolution of issues and compliance in accordance with the principles of law and justice.

Under the amendment, a three-member Privatisation Appellate Tribunal will be set up by the federal government, which will have the authority to take up civil and criminal cases related to privatisation.

The powers given to high courts under the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000 have been transferred to the Privatisation Appellate Tribunal.

President Alvi approved the ordinance by amending the sub-section 2(4) of Section 28 as proposed by the government.

He amended the proposal of appointing the retired judge of the high court with the retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The other members include a technical and judicial member.

The appeal against the decisions of the Appellate Tribunal will be filed with the Supreme Court of Pakistan within 60 days of the verdict.

The Sections 30 and 33 of the Ordinance 2000 have been abolished.

The president approved the Ordinance in line with Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan.