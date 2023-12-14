Death anniversary of Sister Berenice Vargas being observed today

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The death anniversary of Sister Berenice Vargas is being observed today (Thursday).

She was Mexican pharmacist who worked for the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan tirelessly.

Sister Bernice Vargas was born on 10th March 1926 in Mexico.

In 1954, the Superior General in Paris selected her for overseas service and sent to Pakistan, where she with her colleagues was asked to serve leprosy patients on request of the Archbishop.

Sister Berenice Vargas established Mary Adelaide Leprosy Center in Karachi in August 1956. She dedicated her whole life to provide services to leprosy patients in this center and 52450 patients were treated at this center till her death.

She also established a charitable school Marium Garden School at Jigar Moradabadi Road in Karachi. She came to Pakistan even before Dr Ruth Pfau (1929-2017).

Berenice Vargas died on December 14, 2005 and was buried in Karachi.