Martyrs of Daraban terror attack laid to rest with military honour

Pakistan Pakistan Martyrs of Daraban terror attack laid to rest with military honour

Large number of soldiers, relatives and local people participated in funeral prayer of the martyrs.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 05:28:58 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The soldiers of Pakistan Army, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, were laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer of the martyrs.

These sacrifices of martyrs strengthen the resolve and morale of Pakistan Army in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The ongoing war against terrorists will continue until the end of the last terrorist.

