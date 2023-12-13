Kakar inquires after soldiers wounded in DI Khan attack, vows befitting response to terrorists

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 18:54:45 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that terrorists had already lost the war, emphasising the nation’s unwavering resilience against this scourge and preparedness to deliver a befitting response to terrorists.

The premier was talking to media after inquiring about the health of the soldiers injured in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in DI Khan.

“I want to tell the perpetrators that you have already lost the war. Only the declaration is yet to be made and the time is yet to be finalised. You are fighting a lost war and we are fighting a war already won by us, Alhamdulillah,” averred Kakar.

He said he was amazed to witness the strong conviction of the soldiers who were resolved to fight terrorists even while being injured.

The PM said that those supporting the war against terrorism would stand victorious in the world as well as the life hereafter, but contrarily, terrorists had not only destroyed their lives, but they would also rot in hell after their death.

Kakar told the media that the ulema stood by the state, peace and society.

“With whom they are fighting? Do they want to frighten us with death? No one will be scared. They should fulfill the desire to fight us for any desired duration,” he remarked.

He said the state was pursuing an unyielding policy of no surrender and no retreat.

PM Kakar said that thousands of Pakistanis had already sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and thousands more were ready to join the course.

“If they carry out one attack, we will march 10 steps ahead. If they take 10 steps, we will advance by 100 steps. This is the war of the winners and we are with the winners, here in this world and the life hereafter,” he commented.