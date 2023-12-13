Federal minister Fawad rejects delay in elections

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 18:50:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad assured that elections would proceed as scheduled, dismissing assumptions about delay due to law and order situation.

In an interview with the US media, he emphasised commitment to the constitution and invited those with concerns, like Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to address them through the Supreme Court or the Election Commission.

Fawad encouraged political parties to focus on their election manifestos rather than engaging in allegations, affirming the caretaker government's impartial conduct.

Regarding statements by 'ladley and level playing field', he said they were political statements, reiterating his collaboration with Nawaz Sharif in the past while distancing himself from Sharif's political agenda.

The caretaker minister also addressed topics such as the non-review of the return of Afghan citizens and constant efforts to privatise PIA.