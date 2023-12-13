Electricity theft made a cognisable offence

President promulgates ordinance that will help curb power theft worth Rs590 billion

Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 18:33:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance declaring theft of electricity a cognisable offence.

Through the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the president amended the Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

According to a President’s House statement, the power distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in the registration of FIRs against power pilferers.

However, under the new ordinance, the incidents of electricity theft will be a cognisable offence.

After the promulgation of the ordinance, theft of electricity will be a cognisable offence not only on the complaint of officers of grade 17 or above, but also of the nominees of CEOs of power distribution companies.

The president issued the ordinance under Article 89-1 of the constitution.

The said ordinance will help curb power theft in the energy sector worth around Rs 590 billion.