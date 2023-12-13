Kasur child abuse scandal: LHC acquits remaining three convicts

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 18:12:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has acquitted the remaining three convicts awarded life sentences in connection with the Kasur child abuse scandal that came in the spotlight back in 2015.

Led by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, a two-judge bench of the LHC announced the verdict acquitting the three convicts, who were represented by counsels Abid Hussain Kachi and Sohail Asghar.

According to details, at least six primary suspects had been implicated in the case, with three having been released earlier.

Ganda Singhwala police had registered an FIR against the three convicts and others on the charges of kidnapping and sexually abusing 280 children in Kasur, with most of the victims belonging to Husain Khanwala village.

Later, some 29 cases were registered against over a dozen suspects. Some were released due to a lack of evidence later on.

One of the counsels for the convicted persons told media that the forensic examination of the video failed to conclusively identify the men currently serving life imprisonment.

He said that some sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act applied to his clients were not applicable. He added that the medical reports did not substantiate the presented evidence either.

In March 2016, the Senate had passed a bill criminalising sexual assault against minors, child pornography and trafficking for the first time.

Before that, only the offences of rape and sodomy were punishable under law.