Medina Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman conferred with Hilal-i-Pakistan award

The Saudi prince thanked people of Pakistan for this award

Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:52:22 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan government has conferred the civil award “Hilal-i-Pakistan” on Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

"In recognition of the outstanding services of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal in the field of Services to Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to confer upon His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the award of Hilal-i-Pakistan," reads official press release.

The award was presented to the governor by Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a ceremony held at the governor's office in the holy city of Medina.

Prince Faisal has remained actively involved with various charities and development organisations including Sultana Foundation in Pakistan. Since 1990, more than 120,000 students have graduated from the schools operated by this foundation.

As Governor of Medina, His Royal Highness has played an instrumental role in facilitation of Pakistani workforce employed in the Kingdom. Due to his active support, Pakistanis have received efficient and effective service delivery from the Government of Saudi Arabia for early processing of their death compensation claims, end-of-service benefits, fine waivers for prisoners and other labour rights of Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.

In his remarks at the award ceremony, Ambassador Ahmad said this award was a reflection of the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and their continued cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. People of Pakistan hold great reverence towards the Royal family and custodians of holy sites.

Prince Faisal Bin Salman thanked the people of Pakistan for this award and said "our brotherly relations rooted in historical, cultural and religious bonds have stood the test of times and we cherish this relationship at all levels."