LHC reserves judgement on appointment of officers as ROs

Pakistan Pakistan LHC reserves judgement on appointment of officers as ROs

LHC reserves judgement on appointment of officers as ROs

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:56:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on the petition challenging the appointment of returning officers (ROs) from the Punjab bureaucracy for the upcoming general elections.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi reserved the decision after concluding arguments from both sides.

The Election Commission's lawyer requested the petition to be declared unacceptable, stating that despite writing letters to the judiciary, the judicial officers were not spared due to ongoing cases.

The ECP lawyer emphasised the commission's duty to conduct elections and highlighted the issuance of notifications of returning officers and district returning officers.

The petitioner argued that relying on the caretaker government for returning officers may compromise the neutrality of the elections scheduled for Feb 8.

The court was urged to declare the Election Commission's decision to appoint bureaucrats as returning officers and district returning officers as illegal.



