Islamabad court admits petition against marriage of ex-PTI chief, Bushra Bibi

The court accepted the petition and fixed it for hearing on Dec 14

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The senior civil judge of Islamabad issuing an order declared that founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf apparently committed an illegal conduct by solemnizing nikah with Bushra Bibi.

The judge issued the order in the marriage case against former Chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah has issued a four-page order on a petition filed by Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi. Maneka has claimed through the petition that being the follower of Bushra Bibi, former Prime Minister had developed illicit relations with her.

In November 2017, Khawar Manika had divorced his wife Bushra Bibi and former premier contracted marriage with her when iddah period was yet to be concluded, the verdict mentioned. Statements of witnesses including Mufti Saeed, the cleric who solemnised the couple's Nikkah, Auon Chaudhary and Muhammad Latif support the allegations, the judge declared.

The judge further mentioned that prima facie the couple committed the crime and adequate ground is available for initiating a trial against them.

The court accepted the petition and fixed it for hearing on Dec 14.

Bushra Bibi has been summoned in personal capacity and PTI founder would be contacted through electronic means as he is in Adiala Jail.

