CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday and assessed the ongoing construction activities.

He reviewed the quality of work in the emergency block, which is currently under completion. He directed the authorities to finish the emergency block upgrade project by the end of December and instructed the upgrade of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's OPD. He stated that the PIC OPD upgrade project would commence next week.

Present at the visit were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other relevant officials.

Talking to the media, the CM highlighted that the renovation of the OPD would commence next week. He commended the dedicated team working tirelessly on the ongoing hospital upgrades, including the progress on PIC Third Floor, Ground Floor, and Irfan Block.

Additionally, heart clinics are under development in Sahiwal, and work on the incomplete Heart Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan is underway. The focus on cardiology facilities extends to Multan and Sialkot as well.

Clarifying his earlier statement, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that his remarks were not exclusive to doctors but applied to all departments. He urged everyone, including himself, to fulfill their duty hours. He acknowledged the dedication of many doctors working beyond their scheduled hours and encouraged protesting doctors to channel their passion positively. Referring to a Lahore High Court order, he reminded that doctors cannot legally protest.

The chief minister assured the public of his commitment to addressing issues without causing unnecessary hardship. He warned against crossing the line, noting that the state would intervene if necessary. Lastly, he emphasized that ministers and secretaries are accountable only to the people, and responses will not be provided to those opposing the ongoing upgradation efforts, underscoring his patience and commitment to upholding the state's authority.

