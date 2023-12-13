Pakistan demands Afghanistan hand over perpetrators of DI Khan suicide attack

Foreign Office serves strong demarche on Afghan diplomat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday demanded the Taliban government in Afghanistan apprehend and hand over the perpetrators of the grisly suicide bombing in Dera Ismail Khan that resulted in the deaths of over 23 soldiers.

Pakistan called for apprehending and handing over the perpetrators of the attack as well as the TTP leadership in Afghanistan, and taking all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The responsibility for the deadly suicide attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist outfit affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Following the incident, Pakistan’s Foreign Office delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan interim government calling for an investigation and strict action against the perpetrators.

In this regard, the foreign secretary summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan interim government to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces’ post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

“The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resulted in multiple causalities, including the martyrdom of 23 security personnel,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The Afghan diplomat was asked to immediately convey to the Afghan government, fully investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators of the recent attack.

The Afghan government was also asked to publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level and take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups, including their leadership and their sanctuaries.

“Today’s terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the terrorist threat to peace and stability in the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” added the statement.

On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism, concluded the Foreign Office.

According to the military’s media wing, 23 military personnel were martyred as a result of bombing and armed attack in the wee hours of Tuesday at a check post in Daraban – a town located 40 kilometres west of DI Khan.

The security personnel lost their lives as the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the compound, which triggered the building collapse, stated the ISPR.

Reuters added that the compound [referred to as post] was actually a police station being used by the Pakistan Army as a base camp.

The total number of attackers was six, the ISPR said.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.”