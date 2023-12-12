Indian SC's decision constitutes biggest violation of human rights: SAPM

Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 21:03:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – In a rebuke to the Indian Supreme Court’s decision upholding the 2019 revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick stated on Tuesday that the decision constitutes the biggest violation of human rights.

Addressing a seminar jointly organised by the International Islamic University (IIUI) and the Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights titled “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All” at the varsity’s new campus on Tuesday, the SAPM said that violation of human rights in any region, including Gaza and Kashmir, had raised concerns about the rights of civilians, as the use of force to suppress movements of human freedom had sparked an international debate.

The SAPM stated that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was grappling with excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression. She added that the longstanding conflict required a sustainable solution.

During his address, Federal Shariat Court judge Dr Muhammad Syed Anwer highlighted the pivotal role played by the International Islamic University Islamabad in establishing forums supporting human rights.

He stressed the significance of the event, commemorating Human Rights Day, especially given the present global situation of human rights violations.

The event was attended by renowned personalities including, women rights activists, faculty members and a large number of students.