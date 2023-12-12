Terrorists, their handlers will be held accountable: FM Jilani

Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 20:51:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday, while condemning the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan, reaffirmed that the terrorists and their handlers, regardless of their whereabouts, would pay for their “cowardly” attacks.

The foreign minister, in a social media post on X, formerly called Twitter, said, “Our brave soldiers are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to blunt the nefarious designs of enemies.

“Terrorists and their handlers, wherever they are, will pay for their cowardly attacks,” the foreign minister remarked.

Jilani expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the attack, and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant higher ranks to the martyrs in paradise.