Deadline for Hajj applications extended till Dec 22

ISLAMABAD (Duny News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to extend the application submission period for the government and sponsorship Hajj schemes by 10 days.

Federal minister Anique Ahmed said that the Hajj package cost has been reduced by Rs100,000.

The Ministry began receiving Hajj applications on November 27, with 40,175 applications received by December 12.

This year's quota for government and sponsorship schemes is set at over 89,000, and a total of 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under public and private schemes.