Indian Supreme Court murders justice, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that justice was murdered by the Indian Supreme Court with the people of Kashmir.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the senior politician said the entire Pakistani nation rejected the verdict of Indian Supreme Court regarding the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

“The court decision doesn’t have any significance as the matter is pending in the United Nations,” said the AML chief.

He added that the restrictions on innocent people of Kashmir had been tightened by the Indian forces right after the verdict.

He said the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court was in violation of the United Nation’s resolutions and Article 370 or 35-A didn’t have any legal status.

The BJP government had been completely exposed in its hatred towards Muslims and Islam, he added.

The seasoned politician urged all the political parties of Pakistan to raise their voice for the innocent people of Kashmir.

“The people of Kashmir are not alone. The entire Pakistani nation is standing behind them firmly,” he said.