Punjab launches online learning driving licence App
Pakistan
Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appreciates PITB, IG police for their efforts in App introduction
LAHORE (APP) -Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially launched the online learning driving licence app at his office here on Monday.
The CM appreciated Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) and IG police for their efforts in this regard.
Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, the CM highlighted the convenience it brings, allowing applicants to effortlessly secure learning driving licences online from the comfort of their homes.
Furthermore, he noted that the Punjab government is extending its support by providing facilities for obtaining learning driving licences at patrolling posts, service centers, and the front desks of police stations.
Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG police, ACS, chairman PITB and others were also present.
