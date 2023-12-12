Court extends interim bails of ex-PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi in seven cases

Pakistan Pakistan Court extends interim bails of ex-PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi in seven cases

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas conducts hearing of six cases against PTI founder

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 12:27:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – District and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended interim bails of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and her wife Bushra Bibi in seven cases until December 19 and January 2, respectively.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearing of six cases against PTI founder and one case against Bushra Bibi. Bushra Bibi appeared in sessions court with her legal team.

Former PTI chairman's counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said an anti-terrorism court had already granted the PTI founder bails in three cases.

Chaudhry said PTI's ex-chairman was not present on the incident scene and the court had issued a production order for the former prime minister to attend court hearing.

The court inquired about the production order and asked why the prosecutor was not present in the courtroom. Chaudhry, responding to the court's inquiry, said police did not want to produce the ex-PTI chairman in the court.

The judge, reacting to Chaudhry's allegation, said the PTI had started the tradition of calling court to their homes. PTI's counsel said the ex-chairman had always been attending courts. He said in application for pre-arrest bail it was necessary for the petitioner to attend the court.

Judge Sipra said he was going to seek a report for production of former PTI chairman in the court. He further said till next hearing the court would determine where the cases would be heard. The court then asked about the status of Bushra Bibi's petition filed in the Islamabad High Court.

The lawyer said a report on Bushra Bibi's audio leaks was pending in the Islamabad High Court.

Later, the court extended interim bails of PTI founder till December 19 and Bushra Bibi until January 2, 2024.

