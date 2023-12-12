US official calls on Finance Minister

Finance minister said Pakistan and the US enjoyed multi-dimensional relationship.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs Elizabeth Horst called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday.

Extending a warm welcome to Elizabeth and her delegation, the finance minister said Pakistan and the US enjoyed a long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship, a news release said.

The minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aimed to bring economic and fiscal stability to the country.

She further briefed on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including state-owned entities, privatization and reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue.

She also informed about the restructuring of the FBR to make it more efficient in documenting and digitization of the economy, adding “We have been successful in concluding the first review with IMF recently.”

Elizabeth Horst thanked the finance minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the government of Pakistan.

She further underscored that both countries enjoyed good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The finance minister thanked Elizabeth Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

