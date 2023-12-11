Badar Shehbaz appointed PML-N assistant information secretary

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 23:12:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appointed Badar Shehbaz as the assistant information secretary of the PML-N on Monday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N information secretary, confirmed in a tweet that a notification signed by party's Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has officially appointed Badar Shehbaz as the assistant information secretary.

Shehbaz had previously served as the media coordinator of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's 16-month cabinet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb extended congratulations to Badar Shehbaz on his appointment as the assistant information secretary, offered prayers for his success in the days ahead, and wished him diligence in fulfilling his new responsibilities.