Amara Athar becomes Lahore's first lady CTO
Pakistan
Amara Athar becomes Lahore’s first lady CTO
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amara Athar is set to serve as the first lady Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, as per a notification issued by the IGP Office in Punjab on Monday.
Amara Athar will take over from Mustansar Feroz, who has been assigned to the Safe Cities Authority.
Meanwhile, Hamza Amanullah has been posted as PSO to the IGP, and Bilal Omar has assumed the role of AIG Admin and Security at the IGP Office.