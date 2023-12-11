Solangi emphasises active participation of women in electoral process

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that active role of women in the electoral process was very important.

“Women constitute half of the population of Pakistan and their empowerment is a sacred task,” the minister said while addressing an event titled ‘Women’s Participation in Elections’ organised by the South Asia Partnership Pakistan.

Referring to Benazir Bhutto, Solangi said that the first woman prime minister in the Muslim world was from Pakistan.

He said that ending gender-based discrimination should start from home, and daughters should get rights equal to sons in every household.

The info minister opined that it was not possible to eliminate gender-based discrimination only by enacting new laws. “We have to change our thinking to give equal rights to women.”

Solangi said that the caretaker government had a limited mandate, but it was ready to take all possible steps to empower women if concrete proposals were given.

The minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would release the election schedule before December 16. “General elections will be held on Feb 8, and no one should have any doubt about it,” concluded Solangi.