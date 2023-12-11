Indian court's judgement manifest hatred for Kashmiri nation: SAPM

Pakistan Pakistan Indian court's judgement manifest hatred for Kashmiri nation: SAPM

Indian court’s judgement manifest hatred for Kashmiri nation: SAPM

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 18:49:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick stated Monday India has expressed its hatred for the Kashmiri nation through the decision of its Supreme Court.

The Indian Supreme Court, in its detailed judgement on Monday, endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unilateral move of depriving the occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, in August 2019, by revoking the Article 370.

In a video message, Mullick stated that no one gave justice to the Kashmiris.

She observed that the Indian Supreme Court’s decision was against the Geneva Convention and the UNSC resolutions.

The SAPM said that it appeared as if Modi and Netanyahu were competing for more killings and massacres.

She said the scope of the RSS and Indian terrorism had spread to the entire world. “Massacre of Kashmiris and Sikhs continues from India to Kashmir,” added the SAPM.