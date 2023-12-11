Bushra Bibi attends NAB investigation in Toshakhana case

Mon, 11 Dec 2023 18:13:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, attended the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation regarding the Toshakhana case.

Despite arriving late at the NAB Rawalpindi office, she cooperated with the investigation into the alleged illegal sale of Toshakhana gifts.

The NAB team had called her in connection with gifts received from foreign dignitaries during the tenure of PTI's founder as prime minister, citing items like a pendant, earrings, bracelet in 2019, followed by a necklace, bracelet, ring, and earrings in 2020, and a necklace, earrings, ring, and watch in 2021.