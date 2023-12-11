India's Supreme Court acted against UN resolutions, international law: PML-N

Says verdict has no standing; Maryam says it’s another Indian lie

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PML-N on Monday rejected the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment, endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move in 2019 to deprive the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking the Article 370.

In a statement and through a post shared on X [formerly known as Twitter], former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, noted that the verdict passed by India’s top court had no value, just like the steps taken on August 5, 2019, which, he stressed, was against the UN resolutions.

The lie about Kashmir being an integral part of India would not turn a fact because of the Indian Supreme Court’s assertions, Shehbaz remarked.

بھارتی سپریم کورٹ نےاقوام متحدہ کی قراردادوں کے منافی فیصلہ دیکر عالمی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی ہے۔ بھارتی سپریم کورٹ نے لاکھوں کشمیریوں کی قربانی سے غداری کی ہے۔ بھارتی سپریم کورٹ کے اس متعصبانہ فیصلہ سے تحریک آزادی کشمیر مزید مضبوط ہوگی ۔ کشمیری جدو جہد میں کوئی کمی نہیں آئے گی۔… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 11, 2023

He said Indian top judiciary act like a BJP worker and had also shown similar illegal approach in the past on the Babri Mosque issue.

The PML-N president promised that his party would raise their voice under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in favour of the Kashmiri brethren at all levels, adding that they were standing side-by-side with the brothers and sisters of Kashmir in their struggle.

ANOTHER INDIAN LIE



Similarly, Maryam Nawaz – the PML-N vice-president and chief organiser – in a separate statement described the verdict passed on Monday as another Indian lie.

“The Kashmiri people, Pakistan and the world reject India’s deceit,” she said and said the India’s Supreme Court committed a crime which would always be remembered as a dark chapter.

“Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris, no matter how many gimmicks India resorts to.”

She said all attempts made by India to subjugate the Kashmiris had failed and added that the UN Security Council resolutions and international law applied to the Kashmir dispute.



