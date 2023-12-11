Chief Justice Isa questions the rationale behind lifetime disqualification after completing sentence

Remarks came during the hearing of a case

ISLAMAABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Chief Justice Faez Isa on Monday wondered how a person could still remain disqualified for life after completing the sentence and added that the Supreme Court had two different opinions on lifetime disqualification.

The remarks during the hearing of a case heard by a Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice, which also comprised Justice Athar Minallah, which pertains to the lifetime disqualification of Sardar Meer Badshah Qaisrani – a former member of Punjab Assembly.

As a result, the country’s top judge took notice of the contradiction between the Supreme Court’s judgment on lifetime disqualification and the amendment made in the Election Act by the Parliament during the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the attorney general and the provincial advocate generals while making it clear that the matter under review would not be used as pretext to delay the general elections scheduled for February 8.

It also sent the question of lifetime disqualification to the three-member committee, of which the chief justice and two senior most judges are members, for the formation of a larger bench to decide the matter.

The Supreme Court said next hearing would be held next month – January 2014 – and ordered that the notice of the present case should be published in the country’s top two English dailies.

