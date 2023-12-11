Quetta police arrested Khadija Shah from Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Quetta police arrested Khadija Shah from Lahore

Two-day transit remand granted

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 13:17:35 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Quetta police has arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker, Khadija Shah from Lahore.

In the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Lahore, the Quetta Police filed an application seeking transit remand of Ms Shah.

The police apprised the court that warrant for the accused lady had been obtained from the Quetta ATC. It requested the court for three-day transit remand of Ms Shah for investigation.

However, the ATC Lahore granted two-day remand with a direction to produce the accused before the concerned court after termination of the remand.

