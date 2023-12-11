Petition against contempt of ECP, jail trial of PTI founder referred to full bench

The counsel submitted that notification regarding his client’s trial in jail has been issued

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Justice Aliya Neelam of the Lahore High Court on Monday referred the applications of the founder of the PTI regarding contempt of Election Commission (ECP) and his trial in jail to a full bench.

Justice Neelam issued the directive when the counsel for the PTI founder submitted that notification regarding his client’s trial in jail has been issued in cipher, Al-Qadir Trust other cases.

The judge asked the lawyer whether the notification has been attached to the application.

Justice Neelam asked him how many cases have so far been notified for his jail trial.

The judge remarked that if an order is issued on one case, what will be the effect on the others?

Later, she sent the petition of PTI founder to the full bench of Lahore High Court.