Kaira opposes forced exclusion of political parties from political activities

Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 23:39:14 PKT

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Prominent PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has stated that no political group should be forcibly excluded from engaging in political activities.

Interacting with media here on Sunday, Kaira stressed the importance of upholding the right of every individual in Pakistan to participate in politics.

The PPP leader pointed out that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been receiving favours since his departure to London.

Kaira acknowledged that some individuals, including those from the PPP, had expressed concerns about the lack of a level-playing field.

Kaira asserted that his party was not reaching any seat adjustment with any group, stating that there was no need to elaborate on how seat adjustments were made with the PML-N, PTI, MQM or any other group.

He highlighted that the PPP had consistently sought support solely from the people.

Expressing his opinion, Kaira stated that if individuals associated with the PTI were involved in cases, those cases should be promptly brought to trial.

He added that decisions regarding punishment and penalties should be made by the courts, in a transparent manner.