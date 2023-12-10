PPP delegation to meet CEC Raja on Monday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party will reportedly hold a meeting with the chief election commissioner on Monday.

According to details, the delegation will brief Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja about the party's stance on general elections and other matters.

The PPP delegation will comprise party’s leadership from all four provinces: Taj Haider, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah and Ziaul Islam Hassan from Sindh; Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hasan Murtaza, Syed Musa Gilani and Abdul Qadir Shahin from Punjab; Faisal Karim Kundi and Shuja Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Changez Khan Jamali and Rozi Khan Kakar from Balochistan.