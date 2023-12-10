190mn pounds scam is an open-and-shut case, says PML-N's Abid Sher Ali

Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 19:48:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali stated on Sunday that the 190 million pounds scandal is an open-and-shut case, and there is no need to prove it in any court.

During a press conference, Ali expressed his intention to ask the Pakistani nation today, "Who is the biggest thief?"

Ali alleged that the former chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf committed a robbery of 190 million pounds with the assistance of his wife. A disgraceful game had been played with the nation, and their money stolen, he added.

The PML-N leader pointed out that his party leaders had been labeled as thieves and dacoits by the PTI under the guise of realising the dream of a new Pakistan.

Speaking of the scam, the PML-N leader alleged that a closed envelope had been brought, placed in the cabinet and approved, eliminating the need to take the PTI founder to court for the proven charges.

He said that the foundation of corruption in Pakistan was laid during the tenure of the former PTI chairman. He also accused the PTI of receiving funding from Israel and India.

The PML-N leader stated that Nawaz Sharif had been declared ineligible for not taking a salary from his son.