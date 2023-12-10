Bilawal lashes out at rivals, says they're contesting polls for personal gain or legal evasion

KOHAT (Dunya News) – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted on Sunday that he faces no political competition, stating that neither any player nor any other individual can rival him in politics.

Addressing a rally in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the PPP leader lashed out at his political opponents, asserting that they were vying in the next general elections to serve their vested interests.

Bilawal contended that while his rivals were contesting elections for either personal gain or legal evasion, his focus was on resolving public issues rather than personal agendas.

Highlighting the PPP's commitment to representing the working class and marginalised communities, the PPP leader pledged to transform divisive political norms into a service-oriented approach benefiting the masses.

Expressing confidence in securing the government in the upcoming general elections, Bilawal vowed to safeguard the people's rights.

Undeterred by security concerns, Bilawal said he defied warnings and threats against holding party conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affirming his party's resilience against terrorism.

The former foreign minister censured the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for attempting to curtail the autonomy of the provinces by challenging the 18th Amendment.

Speaking of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's contentious death sentence, Bilawal said he anticipated a revelation of the truth behind his grandfather’s execution, and expressed hoped the world would learn about the circumstances surrounding the PPP founder’s execution.

A presidential reference, initiated by former president Asif Ali Zardari in 2011, seeking a reassessment of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's trial, is pending a Supreme Court review. The apex court is set to address this historic case next week.