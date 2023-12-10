Sanjrani accepts Shaukat Tarin's resignation from Senate seat

Tarin got elected as Senator on PTI ticket in Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin resigned from the membership of the Upper House.

He presented his resignation to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Dubai. The chairman accepted the resignation immediately.

It merits mention here that the Chairman Senate arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Iraq.

Earlier, Tarin had announced leaving politics and PTI on Friday.

He got elected Senator on the PTI ticket in Dec 2021.

Tarin said in a video message that he had made the decision after consulting his friends and family. He added that his health had not been well for the past two years.

Several other leaders have also parted ways with the PTI following May 9 — the day when the party workers ransacked state installations after the arrest of former party chairman.