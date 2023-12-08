Shaukat Tarin parts ways with embattled PTI

Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 17:38:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasaf (PTI).

In a video statement, Tarin also stepped down as Senator. He got elected Senator on the PTI ticket in Dec 2021.

Tarin said that he had made the decision after consulting his friends and family. He added that his health had not been well for the past two years.

