CTD officer martyred in Khuzdar IED blast

Pakistan Pakistan CTD officer martyred in Khuzdar IED blast

SHO CTD Muhammad Murad was martyred while two passerby sustained injuries

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 13:51:03 PKT

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) - A senior officer of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

According to the details, a vehicle of CTD was targeted in Khuzdar’s Sultan Ibrahim road in which the CTD’s Station House Officer (SHO) was martyred.

The police said that SHO CTD Muhammad Murad was martyred while two passerby sustained injuries.

Also Read: Three children among seven injured in Peshawar blast

It was an IED blast and the vehicle was badly damaged, said the police.

The law enforcement agencies reached the spot and started collecting the evidence.

